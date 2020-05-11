The COVID shutdown has brought about the longest-ever spring break for students. The impact of lost school days and classroom learning has both teachers and parents concerned.

With this issue in mind, KWQC-TV6 is proud to partner with United Way, 14 area school districts, and many QCA cultural institutions to bring about "TV6 Cares: Learn United Quad Cities".

KWQC-TV6 is giving airtime to local teachers who will present lessons on TV6 during the Paula Sands Live time slot from 3 p.m.-4 p.m.* each weekday running through the end of May, 2020.

14 different school districts will be offering lessons---this includes every single school district in both Scott and Rock Island counties.

Here is the upcoming lesson/school schedule:

WEEK 1:

Mon., May 11 -- Silvis Elementary (Pre-K - 2nd)

Tues.. May 12 -- Sherrard Elementary (3rd-5th)

Wed., May 13 -- Rock Island/Milan S.D.(6th-8th)

Thurs., May 14 -- North Scott High School (9th to 12th)

Fri., May 15 – R.M.E & Davenport Jr. Theater

WEEK 2:

Mon., May 18 -- East Moline S.D. (Pre-K to 2nd)

Tues., May 19 -- Pleasant Valley Community (3rd-5th)

Wed., May 20 -- Sherrard School District (6th to 8th)

Thurs., May 21 -- Bettendorf Community S.D. (6th to 8th)

Fri., May 22 – Cultural institutions

WEEK 3:

Mon., May 25 -- Bettendorf Community S.D. (Pre-K- 2nd)

Tues., May 26 -- North Scott Community S.D. (3rd to 5th)

Wed., May 27 -- East Moline S.D. (6th to 8th)

Thurs., May 28 -- Sherrard Senior High School (9th-12th)

Fri., May 29 – Cultural institutions

The idea for this project came from KWQC-TV6's sister station in Cleveland, OH, Cleveland19 News where they have been airing lessons for Ohio children for the last few weeks.

In fact, if you are interested in having your children exposed to additional lesson plans, please click here for more teaching segments produced by Cleveland Metropolitan School District as aired on Cleveland19 News.

*The "Learn United Quad Cities content will also be rebroadcast on Cozi TV at 8:00 a.m. the next day, followed by an hour of educational content produced by Cleveland Metropolitan School District (from Cleveland19 News).

Special thanks go out to the United Way of the Quad Cities for putting together this powerful partnership between KWQC, the schools, and the cultural institutions to create a project for the benefit of all Quad Citizens.