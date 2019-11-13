TV6 INVESTIGATES: Bettendorf family escapes fire, Fire Marshal offers safety tips

In an instant, Ariel Young had to act quickly to save her family.

Early Tuesday morning around 1:30 A.M., Young was awake with her baby daughter. She plugged in a heater but started to smell smoke. After unplugging the heater, she realized the smell was coming from the outlet. "I punched a hole through the wall because there was a lot of smoke, and then I pulled it [the outlet] back and there was more smoke and then I saw flames."

She grabbed her baby, woke up her other kids and got them out. She went back inside for her dogs, bunnies, and cats. The cats wouldn't come and at that point, the flames had spread rapidly. Her cats are still missing, but neighbors have seen them all outside.

Young tells TV6, the fire was caused by aluminum wiring in the outlet. Young says according to the fire marshal, in older trailers and homes the outlets have to be replaced more often. That's because the aluminum can heat up faster. In this case, Young says the insulation is what caught fire.

The six members of Young's family made it out safely.

However, that is not always the case in our area. According to data found on the Iowa State Fire Marshal website, the majority of fire fatalities in our viewing area since 2014 have occurred during the colder months.

According to Davenport's Lieutenant Fire Marshal Zach Soliz, a lot of cold weather fires start due to a heating source.

He offers safety tips on using space heaters, "You want to make sure you have a 3-foot area around your space heaters, to make sure if it does fall over or we do have flammable materials around them, that they don't start on fire. You want to make sure with electric space heaters you're directly plugging into an outlet, you're not using extension cords. Those extension cords are for temporary use only. and many extension cords don't have the same wiring inside them to draw that high ampacity that would come from a heating element like a space heater. "

Soliz says it's also important to make sure you get your fireplace inspected and cleaned before you use it. "Make sure that at the end of the night, we're allowing time to turn off the fireplace and also it time for everything else to cool off."

For Young, she says this is an emotional time. "I lost everything that I've had for 14 years and I'm not getting any of it back and it's going to be hard finding another place. Another place that's going to fit 6 people and a couple of animals."

Young's cousins started a fundraising page for her family. If you would like to help, you can click here,

For more fire prevention tips, check the side (website) or bottom (app) of this page.