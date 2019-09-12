TV6 INVESTIGATES: Mother of sexual assault survivor speaking out, fighting for justice

A heartbroken mom is fighting for justice after she says her son was sexually assaulted.

To protect the integrity of the investigation, TV6 News has decided not to identify the mother or her son.

The mom of the 15-year-old boy tells TV6, “You took something from him that he could never get back.”

She says coping with the thought of what occurred has been something she and her son are working on every day.

“Just takes a lot of reassurance," she says, “Like, to me it’s just like I’m fooling my self like it’s gonna be okay, but I know it’s probably not because it’s something traumatic.”

The mother of the teen says the details of what unfolded are constantly on her mind.

She explains to TV6, “It’s not something you just get over, but, I don’t know. It’s a hard subject.”

According to a court filing, Cameron Wiley, 21 of DeWitt, is charged with Sexual Abuse in the 3rd Degree after investigators say he admitted to having sexual contact with the boy three times at his home.

“A grown up should know, hey that’s a child. It doesn’t matter if he was willing or not. He’s still a child,” she says.

The teen was reported missing, and officers say the following day he was located with 21-year-old Wiley at his residence in DeWitt.

According to court documents, Wiley at that point told officers about the sexual contact between the two of them.

The teen’s mom says, “I was very, very angry. Very, very angry. Very bitter, but I know just being mad all the time about what happened is not gonna help my child get over, or help him go through the healing process if I’m still mad or questioning.”

She says now it is about accepting what happened and being there for her son as he heals.

“I just gotta fight for him even when he doesn’t wanna fight. Gotta be his backbone,” she says.

For the teen, that healing process has just begun.

He says, “I just don’t feel like getting out of bed sometimes.”

The boy says some days are more difficult than others, “I just don’t want to go through another day thinking about it.”

For mom— listening and understand is all a part of the process she says she will help her son through.

“Gotta speak up to make a difference. One person could make a difference in people’s lives,” she explains.

His mom says she won’t stop advocating for him until she sees justice prevail.

“Hopefully the jurors, the judge, the prosecuting attorney, everybody just sides with us. He needs to be locked up. Probation’s not good,” she says.

Wiley has a pre-trial conference date set for September 12. To read the original TV6 article on this story, you can visit here.

If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault or sexual abuse, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline or chat with a representative online. The hotline is a confidential, free resource you can call at any time of the day/night.

The number for the hotline is: (800) 656-5673‬.

You can also visit the website, by clicking here.