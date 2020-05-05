TV6 INVESTIGATES: New numbers released on coronavirus outbreaks at Tyson plants

Newly obtained numbers and documents are shedding more light on outbreaks of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at two area Tyson Foods plants.

TV6 Investigates has been working to learn the number of tests conducted and total coronavirus cases at the meatpacking plants in Columbus Junction and Joslin.

Tyson officials have declined to provide numbers.

“Please know that since this is an ever-changing situation, we are not disclosing the number of confirmed cases associated with a plant,” Spokeswoman Ashley La Croix told TV6 Investigates late Tuesday afternoon.

Last month, Iowa officials confirmed an outbreak at the plant in Columbus Junction. The plant reopened for limited operations on April 21 after all employees were tested.

At that time, officials would only confirm there were “dozens” of cases and two deaths linked to the plant.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Public Health announced 221 workers at that plant have tested positive. The number represents 26 percent of the employees tested, officials said.

The disclosure of the numbers, officials said, is “necessary to protect the public health.”

"We're also working closely with manufacturing facilities across the state to conduct the diagnostic and serology testing of employees to protect the essential workforce and keep critical business infrastructure operating,” Reynolds said. “The department of public health has been compiling data to be able to confirm outbreak data at those facilities.

Scott County Health Department officials the same day confirmed that less than 10 of their cases were linked to the outbreak.

Christy Roby Williams, director of the Muscatine County Public Health Department, said approximately 86 residents who work at the Columbus Junction plant tested positive for the coronavirus.

“This, however, is not a complete number of confirmed tests as many individuals reside in other counties such as Louisa and Johnson.,” she said and added that numbers are managed by the IDPH.

TV6 Investigates also reached out to the Louisa County Health Department. A spokeswoman said the county has a total of 279 positive cases, “but I’m not aware of any contract tracing between cases.”

On April 23, TV6 Investigates submitted an open records request for Rock Island County Health Department emails related to the outbreak at the plant in Joslin to get a better idea of a timeline of when cases were first reported and what mitigation strategies health officials and Tyson have taken to keep employees safe.

Included in the emails was a preliminary report completed following a plant visit by health department staff on April 23.

According to the report, of the approximately 2,700 employees there were 115 confirmed cases reported as of April 23. Eighty-five of those cases were from Rock Island County.

According to the report, most of the cases were employees working on the cold side of the plant – Processing A first-shift.

Rock Island County last week first confirmed the outbreak at the plant. As of Monday, there were 97 confirmed cases and two deaths.

Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, told TV6 Investigates Tuesday health officials started seeing a few cases where Tyson was the common employer during the week of April 6.

By definition, an outbreak is two or more unrelated people with a common location, she said.

Public health nurses enter the information into an electronic disease tracking system which then alerts the Illinois Department of Public Health that there is an outbreak in Rock Island County.

“We have been speaking with Tyson liaisons daily since the outbreak began,” Ludwig said. “We had a Zoom meeting with them on April 14, where they told us of all the mitigation efforts that they had already implemented.”

While Tyson officials declined to comment on the numbers, they did tell TV6 Investigates about several measures taken to slow the spread of the virus.

“Our top priority is the health and wellbeing of our team members,” La Croix said. “We take this responsibility very seriously and are doing everything we can to keep them safe and healthy.”

She said the measures the company is taking at facilities include:

• Restricting visitor access to facilities and relaxing the attendance policy to reinforce the importance of staying home when sick or to meet childcare needs.

• Implementing an infrared temperature scanner at the Joslin facility to check the temperature of workers before they enter. Anyone with a temperature at or above 99.5 degrees is sent home.

• Screening for other symptoms such as coughing and shortness of breath.

• Requiring all workers members to wear facial coverings that the company provides daily at the start of their shift.

• Providing hands-free sanitizing stations throughout the Joslin facility.

• Implementing physical distancing in Tyson plants based on CDC and industry guidance, such as increasing the distance between workers on the production floor, installing workstation dividers, and barriers in our breakrooms.

La Croix said additional measures at Joslin plant include:

• Allowing more time between shifts and altering the way workers enter and exit the facility to reduce worker interaction.

• Giving workers more space by adding picnic tables to expand the break room.

• Creating “do not sit” areas in break rooms and adding dividers to help promote social distancing.

• Eliminating conference room meetings and the size of new orientation classes.

She added the company has a team of on-site trainers and interpreters providing one-on-one education to employees on the symptoms of coronavirus and to not come to work if they have any of those symptoms.

“We are conducting testing of team members at the Joslin facility in coordination with local health officials and Hammond Henry Hospital and will not hesitate to idle any plant for deep cleaning and sanitization when the need arises,” La Croix said. “ Based on CDC protocol, any team member who tests positive remains on leave until they’ve satisfied local health official requirements for return to work.”

Ludwig said the health department has supplied the plant with CDC flyers and posters in several languages and has made videos with the help of World Relief in Moline.

“The nature of the work is that it is very hard for people to be 6-feet apart on the production line,” she said.

The Henry County Health Department on Thursday said they had 10 cases – seven employees and three family members – linked to Tyson. Health officials on Tuesday confirmed that there are now 13 of the county’s 55 cases are linked to the outbreak.

“We are continuing to release this information to urge local residents to remain cautious and vigilant when it comes to community mitigation efforts and remaining in compliance with the governor’s executive order to ‘stay-at-home,’ go out for essential trips only, observe social distancing of at least 6 feet, wear a face covering when in public places, cover coughs and wash hands frequently,” Duane Stevens, Public Health Administrator of the Henry and Stark County Health, said.

Whiteside County officials on Monday said nine of their cases and one death was linked to the outbreak.

On Tuesday, Bureau County confirmed that one of their cases has been linked to the outbreak at the plant.

The Scott County Health Department declined to comment on whether any of the cases at the Joslin plant were linked to any of the county’s cases.

“IDPH (Iowa Department of Public Health) doesn’t release an employer’s name that is not in the state of Iowa,” Brooke Barnes, a spokeswoman for the Scott County Health Department, said Tuesday. “State and local public health departments in Iowa are prevented by Iowa law from releasing the name of a business involved in a disease outbreak.”

She added that the name of a business or entity involved in an outbreak can be released to the public only if the director of the IDPH or the state medical director “determines such a disclosure is necessary to protect the public.”

TV6 Investigates reached out to the Iowa Department of Public Health. They also declined to confirm whether Scott County had any cases tied to the Joslin plant.

When asked if she considered this a large-scale outbreak at the Joslin plant, Ludwig said, “it is just considered an outbreak, given that there are more than 2,7000 employees at this plant, the outbreak is about 3.5 percent of their employees.”

Ludwig said at this time, Tyson has elected not to have on-site testing at the plant, but the health department has worked with plant management and Community Health Care to test any worker who is symptomatic and needs testing.

“The plant is also then testing any co-workers who work on either side of that person on the production line,” she said. “Community Health Care has furnished their clinic information in the top five languages spoken at the plant which include, English, Spanish, Chin, Arabic, French, and Swahili.”

Ludwig said the plant started some of its mitigation measures as early as February with educating employees on frequent hand washing and not touching your face. They also started implementing extra cleaning and sanitizing measures and added 30 no-touch hand sanitizing stations, she said.

Ludwig said the health department maintains daily contact with the plant’s liaison.

“Everyone is focused on slowing the spread of infection, protecting the workers, and being able to maintain their operations,” she said.