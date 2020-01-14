TV6 In Communication with Dish & DirecTV Over Reception Problems

TV6 is aware of yet more issues regarding the reception of TV6 for Dish and DirecTV subscribers.

Our engineers have been in communication with both satellite providers.

There is no word on when Dish will be able to resolve the issue of picking our signal back up given that the provider has one field engineer troubleshooting issues in a five-state region.

Reports are coming in about pixelation issues on DirecTV.

The issue is being investigated on DirecTV’s end. TV6 cannot resolve the issue from our end maybe.

We have learned that a field engineer is headed to the Quad Cities area next week to address the pixelation issues.

You can watch KWQC TV6 on our livestream on your mobile app or on kwqc.com.

We are also available on other cable providers and over the air along with the following platforms: FurboTV, Hulu, Sony, SBTV, Roku, FireTV and YoutubeTV.

If you have more concerns, questions, or would like to hear more of an explanation from our engineering department, directly, please send an e-mail to rescan@kwqc.com.