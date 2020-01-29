TV6 Names Jenna Jackson as new Quad Cities Today anchor

KWQC-TV6 is proud to announce weekend anchor Jenna Jackson is moving to its #1 rated Quad Cities Today show.

Jackson, a Moline native, started her TV broadcast career in Casper, Wyoming where she won awards as an anchor and reporter.

In 2017, Jackson returned to the Quad Cities joining the KWQC news team as a weekend anchor/reporter.

“I am so proud to work at my hometown station and can’t wait to wake up with the Quad Cities each morning,” said Jackson.

“Jenna has filled many roles within our newsroom. Her insight into stories and her tenacity will continue to help lead KWQC into the future in serving our viewers,” said KWQC-TV6 News Director, Stephanie Hedrick.

Jackson joins Morgan Ottier and Kevin Phelps in the morning – both of whom have been waking up early with viewers for several years.

“I am so excited to join Quad Cities Today with Morgan and Kevin. They are both such a force at TV6 and I am honored to work alongside them,” Jackson added.

Quad Cities Today News Anchor Morgan Ottier said, “Jenna is an asset to TV6 because of her passion for this community. It’s the community she grew up in and the place she calls home. Her transition to Quad Cities Today will be effortless because of her warm personality and dedication to our caring mission. She’s already someone we call a friend. It won’t take long for viewers to see why."

“We are so happy to have Jenna on our team. She will bring experience to the anchor desk as well as her extensive knowledge of the Quad Cities since she grew up in Moline. I’m excited to have someone join our team with that wealth of knowledge and background that will help grow our morning show to even new heights,” said KWQC-TV6 Meteorologist Kevin Phelps.

Jenna’s first day in her new position is Thursday, Jan. 30.

