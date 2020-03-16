TV6 News special: COVID-19 Q&A

TV6 will be airing a news special focused on the new coronavirus, COVID-19. This special will start on Monday, March 16 and go until Friday, March 20. The special will air at 10:34 p.m., following our 10 p.m. newscast.

Guests for Monday night will include local epidemiologist, Rebecca Heick and life coach Rumaisa Khawaja.

TV6 encourages viewers to send in questions about the current state of COVID-19 and about how to maintain social and mental health during all of this.

You can submit those questions by emailing us at News@KWQC.com or by submitting them on our Facebook post below.