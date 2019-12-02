TV6 Toys for Tots annual drive up and drop off - Dec. 5

It's the most wonderful time of the year! And once again, we're helping you to get into the holiday spirit with our annual toy drive to support the United States Marine Corps. Toys for Tots campaign.

The drive up and drop off is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 5 from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 805 Brady St. in Davenport. Viewers are encouraged to donate new, unwrapped toys for boys and girls ages six months to 12 years old.

For those wanting to register you can find more information by going to the Toys for Tots Quad Cities Facebook page.