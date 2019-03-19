TV6 celebrates women for Women's History Month

March is the month the United States of America, Australia, and the United Kingdom celebrate women by highlighting the sizeable contributions women have made to history throughout the centuries, according to HistoryNet.

The United States of America began celebrating this time originally beginning as Women's History Week, which began in 1987. The National Women's History project created a petition which evolved to be what it is today.

TV6 celebrates having women who enhance the mission of being dedicated journalists who provide meaningful information to the public. We thank them for their hard work and dedication.

To read more about Women's History Month, check out the link below.

Women's History Month

Do you know a woman who has a tie to the Quad City viewing area, that has made a significant contribution to our area? Let us know their story by sending us an email to News@KWQC.com.