TV6 is grateful for support of local businesses in sponsoring Unite Quad Cities

(KWQC) - TV6 is grateful for the support of these 12 local businesses for sponsoring Monday’s Unite Quad Cities.
Each of these businesses is also contributing to this COVID-19 Recovery Fund.
· SERVPRO Quad Cities and Burlington
· Kelly’s Designs In Concrete
· TBK Bank
· Traditional Floors
· River City Tire & Automotive
· Zeglin’s Home TV & Appliance
· Hayman’s Westside Ace Hardware
· DuTrac Community Credit Union
· Long’s Carpet & Interiors
· Ascentra Credit Union
· Fortress Bank
· Mel Foster Co.