TV6 is grateful for support of local businesses in sponsoring Unite Quad Cities

The Quad Cities is coming together to launch a 24-hour giving event to support the community's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The "Unite Quad Cities for COVID-19 Recovery" will be a 24-hour giving event on Monday, April 6. (KWQC)
Updated: Mon 1:37 PM, Apr 06, 2020

(KWQC) - TV6 is grateful for the support of these 12 local businesses for sponsoring Monday’s Unite Quad Cities.

Each of these businesses is also contributing to this COVID-19 Recovery Fund.

· SERVPRO Quad Cities and Burlington
· Kelly’s Designs In Concrete
· TBK Bank
· Traditional Floors
· River City Tire & Automotive
· Zeglin’s Home TV & Appliance
· Hayman’s Westside Ace Hardware
· DuTrac Community Credit Union
· Long’s Carpet & Interiors
· Ascentra Credit Union
· Fortress Bank
· Mel Foster Co.

 