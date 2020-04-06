TV6 is grateful for support of local businesses in sponsoring Unite Quad Cities

TV6 is grateful for the support of these 12 local businesses for sponsoring Monday’s Unite Quad Cities.

Each of these businesses is also contributing to this COVID-19 Recovery Fund.

· SERVPRO Quad Cities and Burlington

· Kelly’s Designs In Concrete

· TBK Bank

· Traditional Floors

· River City Tire & Automotive

· Zeglin’s Home TV & Appliance

· Hayman’s Westside Ace Hardware

· DuTrac Community Credit Union

· Long’s Carpet & Interiors

· Ascentra Credit Union

· Fortress Bank

· Mel Foster Co.