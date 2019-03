Flooding has devastated much of the Midwest. The state of Nebraska has seen the biggest impact.

TV6 has sister stations in Nebraska who have seen first hand what the devastation has caused and have stepped up to help.

In partnership with the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and the Red Cross, we are #NebraskaStrong. We want you to be, too.

Consider making a donation between 5am-11pm CST. The number to call is 1-844-278-8555.