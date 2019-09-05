TV6 is proud to partner with the Hilltop Campus Village to host Davenport Mayoral Candidate Forum

TV6 is proud to be partnering with the Hilltop Campus Village (HCV) to host a Davenport Mayoral Candidate Forum in September.

The forum will be on Thursday, September 26 at the Rogalski Center located on the St. Ambrose University campus. The forum will be moderated by KWQC TV6’s anchor, David Nelson.

The event, which begins at 6:30 p.m., will help community members hear from candidates running for the mayor of Davenport.

“The HCV Board knows it is a bit out in front on this, but it wanted to make certain they could have something scheduled during this long national political season,” HCV Executive Director Scott Tunnicliff said. “This year there are a lot of quality candidates stepping up to address numerous issues.”

August 12 was the first day for filing of nomination papers and August 29 is the final day for doing so. October 8 is the city's primary election day.

HCV board member and the Director of Corporate and Community Relations for the university, Ty Grunder said it’s an important time to hold this forum.

“It is important to have such a forum at a time when there are so many issues that concern citizens,” Grunder said. “Our aim, as it is with the HCV, is to build awareness on these issues and the candidates who have stepped forward to lead in addressing them.”

Russell Development and Vice President of the HCV, Kelly Young said this gives the community a chance to make an informed decision on who they want for mayor.

“Nothing of quality comes without an informed citizenry,” Young said. “This gives everyone a chance to meet and listen and make an informed decision.”

The format of the forum will be similar to those held previously by the Hilltop Campus Village for other political races. Written questions may be submitted by attendees, the event is expected to last until 8:30 p.m.

There are six declared candidates for the Mayor of Davenport.

This is a great opportunity for prospective voters to find out what plans and visions the candidates have for the city of Davenport and the Quad Cities area.

For additional information on the Mayoral debate you can contact the Hilltop Campus Village at hcvscott@gmail.org or by calling 563-370-2098.

