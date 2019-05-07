TV6 parent company, Gray Media Group, donates $10,000 towards Flood of '19 Donation Drive

TV6 has some exciting news to share! The owner of TV6, Gray Media Group, is donating $10,000 towards the Flood of '19 Donation Drive-Up and Donate.

“Gray Media Group operates local TV stations and we believe it’s important to support our local communities in need," says Mike King, Senior Vice President of Local Media. "The Quad Cities and surrounding areas mean a lot to us, and we sincerely appreciate the relief efforts underway.”

Earlier Tuesday morning TAG Communications encouraged other businesses to donate after making a $1,000 donation.

If you wish to make a monetary donation, you can do so at this link.