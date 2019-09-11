TV6 presents the Mix96/Kiss For Kids Radiothon

It’s the Mix96/Kiss For Kids Radiothon, presented by TV6 for the Children’s Miracle Network benefiting University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital!

Join us September 12th from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

As always, all the money raised stays local. It’s helping kids from our very own community who are receiving care at University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital is a world-class children’s hospital right in our back yard.

These are kids from our communities. Our grade schools. They’re the kids you see playing at our parks right here in Scott and Rock Island counties.

Funds go towards providing the things that insurance DOESN’T cover. Lifesaving equipment, research for new treatments and cures, and direct patient care.

Call us on Thursday, September 14th at 800-456-2772.

Text to Give is ready. Just text QCA to 51555.