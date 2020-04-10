TV6 to air Fran Riley special on Friday

Last Friday, TV6 made the announcement that longtime reporter and anchor at TV6, Fran Riley, had passed away. This followed a battle with prostate cancer.

On Friday, April 10, TV6 will be airing a 1-hour special remembering Fran and the amazing stories he told throughout his time at TV6.

Fran retired in Nov. 2019, after a 46-year career in broadcasting--25 of those years spent at TV6.

The special will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 10 during Paula Sands Live.

TV6 will honor him with the re-airing of the last broadcast he did for the station. It was a half-hour special of some of his favorite stories over the years.