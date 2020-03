TV6 will be airing several church services on Sunday, March 22 on COZI.

The following services will be aired:

Heritage Church, Rock Island: 6:00 a.m. - 7:00 a.m and again from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Edgewood Baptist Church, Rock Island: 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.

Many churches are offering livestreaming for Sunday services amid the COVID-19 outbreak. You can see that list at this link.