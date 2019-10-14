TV6 to livestream and moderate Davenport School Board Candidate Forum

TV6 will be livestreaming the Davenport School Board Candidate Forum that will be happening on Monday, Oct. 21. This will begin at 5 and is expected to go until 7:30 p.m.

KWQC's David Nelson will be moderating the event.

The event will be held in the Jim Hester Board Room, Second Floor of the Achievement Service Center. This is located at 1702 North Main Street in Davenport.

Each of the 14 candidates has been invited to participate.

TV6 will livestream the event on KWQC Cozi (D3) and will livestream it on our website as well.

The public is invited to attend.

There are four open seats for the school board and the candidates are listed below.

- Mark Holloway

- Karen Kline-Jerome

- Kent Paustian

- Michale DeVol

- Jenner Kealey

- Kai Dickmann

- Dan Gosa (i)

- Jennifer Starr

- Catarina Bolton

- Kari Dugan

- Lori Janke

- Craig Piggott

- Linda Hayes (i)

- Gene Guy

null null





App users: Please click this link to view the public invite.