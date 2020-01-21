TV6 to livestream President Trump's impeachment trial on Tuesday

The impeachment process entails a lot of different procedures, including debates over rules.

If you're interested, TV6 will be providing a full stream of the impeachment trials beginning on Tuesday. You can follow along for the latest updates and for the full livestream at that link.

We will be keeping our local programming for those who want to watch it.

When testimony begins in the impeachment process, TV6 will look at carrying it live on broadcast.

TV6 will monitor if anything out of the ordinary takes place to which we will then bring it to you live on air.