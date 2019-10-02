TV6 to undergo changing towers and signals

Starting at midnight on Friday, October 4, KWQC-TV6 will temporarily reduce power as we work to move our signal.

This will ONLY affect viewers who receive free over-the-air through the antenna in some areas of the designated viewing area. Some of those viewers may not be able to receive the signal reliably.

It will NOT affect viewers who watch TV6 via cable, satellite or through devices and programs like ROKU, Hulu, etc.

TV6 will give updates on the progress being made over the next few weeks as we work to provide an even better signal to our designated viewing area.

This transition is all part of a mandate by the Federal Communications Commission and their spectrum auctions to make room for more wireless internet broadband services.

TV6 is one of nearly 1,000 TV stations affected by this and the first TV station in the Quad Cities area to undergo the change in frequencies.

Those wanting more information can do so by visiting viewers can head to TVAnswers.org.