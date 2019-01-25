TV6 welcomes Matt Hammill to Quad Cities Today

A familiar face is returning to the Quad Cities to join Quad Cities Today anchor Morgan Ottier, Meteorologist Kevin Phelps, Jenna Jackson and Emily Blume on QCT!

Quad Cities Today Anchor Matt Hammill is thrilled to be back after moving out of the area for nearly six years.

The award-winning journalist says he jumped at the opportunity to return and join Morgan Ottier and Meteorologist Kevin Phelps for your first news and weather of the day on KWQC TV6.

Matt is a four-time Edward R Murrow award-winning storyteller with more than 40 first-place news honors from Iowa and Illinois including two Best Reporter in the state awards in Illinois.

Matt Hammill will join Morgan, Kevin, Jenna and Emily at the desk on Monday, Jan. 28.

You can read more on Matt on his bio page.