TV6 staff attend Festival of Trees' annual Celebrity Lunch

Some TV6 on-air staff became waiters Wednesday for the Festival of Trees' annual Celebrity Luncheon.

Some TV6 on-air staff became waiters Wednesday for the Festival of Tree's annual Celebrity Luncheon. (KWQC)

Other "local celebrities" and business owners waited tables to raise money for Quad City Arts.

"We like to get back into the community as often as we can and give back to the charities that support us as well," Ashley Hansen with the John Deere Classic.

You can also support the Quad City Arts by visiting Festival of Trees at the Davenport RiverCenter through Sunday.

Hundreds of designer trees and displays along with activities for the whole family. The theme is "Christmas Around the World."