In part one of her story, TV6's Angela Rose opens up about her battle with cancer as a teenager, and how it made her who she is today.

I first noticed something might be wrong with me when I was a freshman at Pleasant Valley High School.

I noticed a lump on my neck and asked a friend what she thought it was. She told me it was just a muscle knot and to massage it out, so I didn't really think anything of it. I just tried to massage it, but it was extremely painful and never went away.

I also noticed I had a rash-like redness on my skin, what seemed like inflammation, so I went to the doctor while I was in the Quad Cities. The doctor told me it was just a rash and to put some lotion on it.

My family and I moved to Virginia in December 2010. Soon after that, my stepmom and dad went their separate ways.

I noticed in April my symptoms were getting worse. My neck was huge. The lump I first noticed turned into multiple lumps. The one that developed first was the size of a golf ball.

I finally said something to my stepmom after all of those months. I think the doctor I went to noticed my lymph nodes were swollen in my neck, so he had me do a blood test. He immediately sent me to the emergency room to get a scan done.

From there, I went to a childhood cancer clinic. I had no idea it was a childhood cancer clinic. It was right on the door; it said Children's National Hospital. It just never crossed my mind.

The doctor ordered a biopsy on the lymph node that was very enlarged. Soon after that, she got the results and knew it was cancer.

When kids go through cancer, they're treated differently than adults. For example, the doctors told my stepmom I probably have cancer, but they wouldn't tell me that because they didn't want to scare me.

But then, the doctor came into the room and said, "You have Hodgkin's Lymphoma Disease."

When she said I was going to lose my hair, that's when I made the connection. In that moment, I broke down.

I was fifteen years old - a freshman in high school. Girls are insecure in high school as is. Not only was I told I was going to lose my hair, but I was also told I had a chance of dying. Even though Hodgkin's Lymphoma is in a way one of those "easy cancers," no cancer is easy to get through. People go through cancer differently.

Some people grew up with their parents, and everything was fine until one of them got cancer. But for me, my experience with cancer wasn't the first traumatic event I went through. I had already been through a lot before my experience with cancer, which made it that much harder to go through, especially being in a new place where I had no friends and family.

The number one thing you want while you're going through cancer is support, but my mom and brother passed away when I was a year and a half old. I went through my entire life without my mom.

And this time, I was without my dad, too. He was the only one that had been there my entire life, and he was gone too. I only saw him a few times throughout my cancer treatment. He wanted to see me everyday but due to the divorce circumstances, he couldn't.

The whole time I was sick, I wanted to throw up all day. I never wanted to eat. I went through all four rounds of treatment, questioning if I could go through it anymore.

There's a skull with crossbones on the chemo bags that says "hazardous," and that's because chemo is a poison. It attacks the good and bad cells in your body. That's why people get sick and lose their hair. That's why people sometimes pass away from chemotherapy and not the cancer.

The experience has made the person I am today, despite how hard it was at the time. I felt like I was on my death bed sometimes. I looked in the mirror, and my whole face was pale. I saw death in my eyes sometimes, and it was the scariest thing.

But despite that, it has made me live differently, in a way I wouldn't want to give up. I've become stronger, and I see life differently. I see life as more precious. The happy moments feel more joyful than if I hadn't experienced something that traumatic.

Angela will share part two of her story, along with available resources, Wednesday night at 10.