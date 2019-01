The TV6 family has grown by one! KWQC's News Director Stephanie Hedrick welcomed a baby boy with her husband Tyler, and family on Friday.

The Hedrick family welcomed baby Lincoln. Stephanie and Tyler already have son Barron, and from what we've seen, Barron is settling in as big brother to Lincoln!

"We are in love and over the moon," Stephanie exclaimed.

Congratulations Hedrick family, we hope you enjoy some much deserved time off!