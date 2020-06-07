TV6's Skubie Mageza Opens Up about Racism

“While news employees may not engage in partisan political activity, racism is not political and to oppose its manifestations is not a political activity.”

That statement was included in an email from station leadership to employees earlier this week.

We at KWQC TV6 do not have answers or solutions, but we are ready to have important conversations. We can, we must, and we will listen to our employees, just as our journalists are listening to those on the streets protesting and those on the streets protecting.

As a journalism-based organization, we typically don’t take “sides” regarding current events. Rather, we believe that companies primarily engaged in covering the news should refrain from commenting on the news.

TV6 believes, however, that the protests over the past week have shined a light on a matter of basic human rights that transcends the “news” and has no “sides.”

We believe every person deserves respect and inclusion, regardless of race, gender, nationality, sexual orientation, abilities, and background. We acknowledge that this simple basic truth is not practiced, honored, and celebrated as it should be. Many of us cannot truly ever understand what Black Americans and other minorities experience in America and the impacts of discriminatory behavior that they experience. We must do better, as a station, as a company, as a country, and as a society.

We appreciate the support of our parent company on the statements expressed here and our courageous TV6 employees who are anticipating similar, difficult conversations in the weeks and months ahead.