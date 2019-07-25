Tailwind & Maybe A Shower For Brady Street Sprints

Clouds will increase throughout the day in the QCA which will limit highs to the mid 80s. However, at the same time clouds are moving in, winds will be coming in from the south leading to an increase in humidity. So it will feel as warm today as it did the last two days. The south winds will also give the competitors a slight tailwind carrying them up Brady Street Hill tonight. Catch our live broadcast of the sprints tonight at 7PM on KWQC.