Take a look at asbestos-filled Clinton High School, built in 1921

The Clinton community is making a major investment, demolishing most of their High School and rebuilding it on the same location. Clinton residents decided to approve the renovation, which would cost 62 million dollars. About 75% of residents voted in favor of the multi-million dollar makeover.

The High School opened in 1921. Clinton Superintendent Gary DeLacy gave TV6 reporter Montse Ricossa a tour of the school, including the basement. As soon as they went downstairs, DeLacy found a leak, "something must've broken in the last month. And it's tough to evaporate down here in the dungeon."

The basement isn't even completely finished, parts of the ground are cement and others are dirt. Along the basement walls, you can find discarded computers from the early 2000s, old desks, and pipes with asbestos. "Back in the day, asbestos was good fire-resistant retardant. Now we learned all the health things... It's grandfathered in. And at this point in a building as old as this, it does have a lot of asbestos in it," explained DeLacy.

Instead of renovating the whole school, DeLacy believes it'd be best to rebuild. He said it would be about 46 million to renovate the nearly 100-year-old building or 62 million to build a "brand new facility" which he feels makes "more sense" for taxpayer money.

The Yourd gym would be renovated instead of demolished. DeLacy explained they have bleachers from 1958 which are hard to repair. So they'll just replace the bleachers. He also believes the ceiling hasn't been painted since it was originally done. The other issue is the fact that they don't have air conditioning in most of the building, including that gym. "We have graduation here at the end of May. Since we get a couple of thousand people in here, it gets extremely hot. There's no a/c in here or in the shops building. This is the only building in the district where kids are served but it's not completely climate-controlled."

The public vote on Tuesday showed Clinton the renovation is very needed. DeLacy stated, "the size of the margin, 3 to 1 speaks well to the volume. That volume right now shows that people really want to invest in this community and they understand the schools are a big part of it."

Superintendent DeLacy says those living in Clinton who own a house worth $100,000 will be paying about $18.50 more in property taxes per year, for the next 20 years. Construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2021.