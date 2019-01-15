Taking the “Proton” Approach

Seventy three year old Jim Boland of Davenport did his research.

Diagnosed with prostate cancer a few years ago,

Boland got word about the Northwestern Medicine

Chicago Proton Center.

He opted for proton therapy to treat his cancer.

The center is the only one of its kind in Illinois.

Proton therapy takes direct aim at the cancerous

tumor and then the radiation stops.

Using protons, it is less invasive than using traditional

X ray radiation which can damage health tissue which surrounds the tumor.

Boland had five proton treatments over two weeks.

The procedure is not painful. He did not hear anything or feel anything

during the proton radiation treatment.

Following the treatment, his PSA level gradually went down. A PSA test

screens for prostate cancer.

Three years after the treatments,

his PSA score is at about one point nine.

Boland is cancer free.

He encourages men to get an annual physical and

a PSA test.

Boland wants to remain active.

He loves working in his garden and helps out at his church.

The retired high school counselor

believes proton therapy gave him peace of mind.

Researchers at Northwestern Medicine Chicago Proton Center

indicate the treatment increases survival rates

and decreases the risk of complication.

