Talk Therapy and medications can be effective for reducing the risk of suicide

Both talk therapy and medication may help reduce the risk of suicide.

A new study looked at the success of several suicide prevention programs. Researchers found talk therapy reduced suicide ideation, planning and attempts, compared to usual treatments.

They also found the use of Ketamine, and Lithium lowered suicide rates more than Placebo medications.

According to research, suicide rates in the United States have increased by 30% since 2000.

It is important to note that there are resources available if you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or actions. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7. They offer free confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved once, and best practices for professionals. They can be reached at 1-800-273-8255.

KWQC TV6's David Bohlman contributed to this report.