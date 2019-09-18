'Target is life': Ga. 5-year-old celebrates birthday at her favorite store

You might think you love Target more than anyone, but one 5-year-old may give you a run for your money.​

Stella Kate had the birthday party of her dreams at a local Target. (Source: WRDW)

Her Columbia County mom went above and beyond to give her daughter's 5th birthday party the perfect theme and location.

Stella Kate Lacombe is like most little girls, except she loves something more than most 5-year-old kids probably do: Target.

"Target is everything," Stella Kate said.

Her mom, Barbara Lacombe, says the Target obsession started early.

"Probably at birth. We would take our outings here just like any other new moms do and so she's had a great time coming here and shopping, and it's kind of become a me and the kids kind of thing," Barbara said.

So when it came time to celebrating her birthday, Stella Kate knew where she wanted to have it.

"So Stella Kate said that she wanted a Target birthday party for her 5th birthday and I kind of dismissed it," Barbara said.

But after a lot of persistence, Stella Kate's Target birthday party was born. The crew at the Evans Target made it happen.

"I contacted the management crew here and they were very happy to be able to accommodate us," Barbara said.

Everything from the cake, to the face painting, to the shirts and decorations was Target-themed. It was such a success they may do it again, and again, and again.

"She absolutely thinks that she wants a birthday party at Target every single year," Barbara said.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.