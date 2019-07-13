Target offering teacher discounts starting today

Target’s looking to give teachers a helping hand.

Beginning Saturday, Target is offering teachers a 15 percent discount in-store and online on school supplies and classroom essentials. Teachers need to sign up online at target's website with your teacher id in order to get the 15 percent discount coupon that's good through July 20th.

Also today, nearly one thousand Wal-Mart stores across the country are

holding teacher appreciation events with free cake and swag bags. Several other retailers, including Michaels and Office Depot, have teacher discounts that kick in starting Sunday.

