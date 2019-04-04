Target raises its minimum hourly wage to $13 from $12

Target is raising the minimum hourly wage for its workers for the third time in less than two years.

Target retail store, Photo Date: July 27, 2014 / Cropped Photo: Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0 / (MGN)

The discounter said Thursday it plans to raise the hourly starting wage to $13 from $12 in June.

The Minneapolis-based retailer announced in 2017 a plan to raise its starting hourly wages for workers to $15 by the end of 2020 and raised its starting hourly wage to $11. In March 2018, it boosted hourly wages to $12 after seeing a bigger and better pool of candidates.

With unemployment near rock bottom, retailers are under pressure to find qualified workers. In October, Amazon announced a minimum hourly wage of $15 for its U.S. employees.

Walmart raised its starting pay to $11 an hour in early 2018.