Target to offer coupon towards new car seat in exchange for your child’s old one

Is your family in the market for a new child’s car seat?

Target is holding its annual “Car Seat Trade-in” event from April 22 to May 4.

Customers can exchange an old car seat at Target locations in exchange for a 20% discount coupon that can be used towards the purchase of a new car seat, base, booster seat, travel system, stroller, or select baby home gear.

All old car seats will be accepted, no matter if it’s covered in spit-up or diaper accidents.

Materials from the old car seats will be recycled by Target’s event partner, Waste Management.

Since the event started in 2016, Target has recycled an estimated 500,000 car seats.

