Tax-Free Weekend in Iowa starts Friday

You can save money Friday and Saturday in Iowa during Iowa’s Tax-Free Holiday. JCPenney at NorthPark Mall in Davenport is one of the many retailers participating.

“Tax-free is on any clothing, shoes, and backpacks under $100 price point,” said Suzanne Vos, Davenport JCPenney General Manager.

Some shoppers are starting their back to school shopping early.

“Well, I always like to save some money, but I also like to beat a crowd. So that's why we came today,” said Elizabeth Tharp, a shopper.

The two day holiday is one of JCPenney’s busiest day and the workers are ready.

“Every single member of my staff will be here on Friday and Saturday. it's a lot of fun, it's very busy, but it's also a lot of fun for us,” said Vos.

A fun day that also brings savings in the wallets of many.

“Some of her clothes still fit from when I got them, but there are definitely some clothes that I want to get for like next year or the winter,” said Emily Clark, a mom.

Unlike other states, Iowa’s tax-free holiday does not include computers and school supplies. There is no limit on the number of things you can buy, but if an item is more than $100 dollars sales tax will be charged on the entire amount. Illinois does not have a tax-free weekend.

For regulations and what’s included in tax-free weekend in Iowa click here.

