The TaxSlayer Center has announced the postponement of events for the next 30 days.

Officials say this is in response to the governor's latest mandate.

Officials ask that you check the TaxSlayer's website for rescheduled dates and retain our tickets for events as they'll be valid for the rescheduled date.

Postponed Events:

- March 18: One Night of Queen

- March 20: TobyMac

- March 22: The Harlem Globetrotters

- March 29: WWE Live

- April 17: JoJo Siwa