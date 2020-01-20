Taylor Ridge woman charged with trying to disarm deputy

A Taylor Ridge woman is being held on a $1 million bond after police say she tried to disarm a deputy, causing his gun to fire, during a struggle Friday.

Amber Nicole Summers, 34, is charged with aggravated discharge of a weapon to a peace officer, disarming a peace officer, and residential burglary.

At 3:04 p.m. Friday, a Rock Island County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a burglary in progress at a home in Taylor Ridge.

The deputy saw two people running from the scene and he chased them, according to the sheriff’s department.

The deputy caught Summers and the two struggled. She tried to disarm the deputy and the gun fired a single shot, according to the sheriff’s office.

No one was struck.

“We are tremendously grateful that our officer was able to leave the scene without any injury and return home safely, and continue to applaud our hard-working law enforcement who put that their lives and safety at risk for our protection every day,” Rock Island County State’s Attorney Dora Villarreal said in a media release.

Summers will be arraigned Feb. 13, according to online court records.

The case remains under investigation by the state’s attorney’s office and assisting law enforcement agencies. The second suspect, a man, is still at large.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information to call 309-788-8988 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.