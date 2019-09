A teacher at Bettendorf High School has been taken into custody on a domestic assault charge.

57-year-old Jay Lee Fitzgerald is listed as a physical education teacher on Bettendorf High School's website.

According to Scott County Jail records, LeClaire police arrested Fitzgerald at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday. He is charged with Domestic Assault with Injury, which is a misdemeanor.

He's being held in the Scott County Jail without bond.