Teacher's aide under investigation after incident involving student at East Coloma Nelson school

A teacher’s aide at an East Coloma Nelson school in Rock Falls, Ill. Is under investigation for an incident involving a student.

The district superintendent confirmed the investigation but would not provide any details calling it a “personnel matter”. TV6 did talk to the parent of the student who said the child with special needs was slapped by the aide last Friday. The parent told TV6 the aide “turned herself” into the office after the incident, but the superintendent did not confirm those details.

The mother tells TV6 a police report was filed. We have asked for a copy of it and have not heard back from police.

