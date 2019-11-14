Tech company will pay you $1000 to binge-watch Hallmark Christmas movies

'Tis the season to make money watching Christmas movies!

The tech company CenturyLink is now taking applications for the "Hallmark movie dream job." The job requires you to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in the 12 days before Christmas. (CenturyLink)

The tech company CenturyLink is now taking applications for the "Hallmark movie dream job." The job requires you to watch 24 Hallmark Christmas movies in the 12 days before Christmas.

For many, this is less job and more tradition!

If you are chosen, CenturyLink says it will pay you $1,000 to complete the feat.

There are other rules, of course. For instance, you have to love Christmas and be willing to document your feelings about the movie marathon on social media.

To apply and learn the other rules, head to this link.

The company is accepting applications through Friday, December 6.