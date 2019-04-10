Technology expands Burlington's Mental Health Services

Mental health services are expanding in Burlington, thanks to Optimae LifeService’s use of technology to provide remote-video telepsychiatry.

Mike McGee, PA-C, a psychiatric medication prescriber for Optimae, leads the Des Moines County prescribing program. He provides psychiatric diagnostic and medication management services in person and via telepsychiatry, bringing 40 years of experience in the medical field.

“The feedback we’ve received is quite positive,” said Tracy Liptak, LISW, regional behavioral health director for Optimae Behavioral Health Services in Southeastern Iowa. “Our client customers tell us that Mike is not only a wonderful, knowledgeable prescriber, but also a very nice person.”

Optimae Behavioral Health telepsychiatry patients speak with McGee through videoconference, with face-to-face visits occurring every two months. A nurse meets with each patient in person, answers questions and provides needed support. After the remote-video visit, the nurse meets with the patient to ensure everything about the visit was understood and that all orders are carried out.

“This is my first experience with telemedicine and it has been working very well,” said McGee. “The communication is clear, I can see and evaluate body language and I am careful to ensure my clients can do the same. To this point, it has been very rewarding and enjoyable for me, and I’m pleased we are able to expand mental health services to southeastern Iowans through the use of this technology.”