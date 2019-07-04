Technology helping to prevent child vehicular heatstroke-related deaths

Auto manufacturer General Motors created a technology to remind drivers to check their back seat before exiting the vehicle.

The technology, known as the "Rear Seat Reminder" has been on the market for some time, but is a good reminder to drivers to check for children and pets before leaving their vehicle.

Joe Kula, Sales Manager of Green Chevrolet in East Moline has this technology in his personal vehicle, and says it reminds him to take it slow when leaving the car, and to make sure his children do the same, especially when on a busy road.

Kula says, "It's going to remind them to monitor the usage of rear doors, if there's anything they left in the vehicle whether it's a child, a pet, or even groceries."

The technology is available on specific GM vehicles from the 2017 year on, including, but not limited to, certain models of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC vehicles.

Drivers can enable the feature on their screen, in models where the feature is available.

The system is activated when a rear door is opened ten minutes before a vehicle is started, or while it is running.

Once the vehicle is turned off, a message will show on the dashboard, alerting the driver to check their rear seat.

Although the technology is not brand new, it is a timely reminder as the summer months heat up.

Over the past 21 years, 813 pediatric vehicular heatstroke-related deaths have been reported in the United States.

2018 was the deadliest year on record, with 52 child deaths.

In 2019 alone, 18 children have died from vehicular-related heatstroke.

Sadly, a 2-year-old boy was found dead Wednesday in Denton, TX, in a parked vehicle not far from his family's apartment where he went missing.

His death marked the 18th pediatric death in 2019 relating to vehicular heatstroke.

A map above (not including the Texas incident), shows the locations where the pediatric heatstroke deaths were reported in 2019.

Earlier this week, a toddler in Sioux City, Iowa died after being left in a hot car.

The Deputy Fire Marshal of Sioux City Fire Rescue, Captain Ryan Collins, spoke with TV6 News about the incident.

Collins says, "In this case, it was a 16-month-old, and knowing a 16-month-old is not able to unbuckle themselves and call for help... that's what makes it very difficult."

Collins advises people to never leave a child unattended in a vehicle, even if it is running with the A/C on.

He also wants to emphasize the importance of locking your vehicle to avoid children climbing in, and getting stuck inside.

Collins says if you ever see a child in a vehicle, call 9-1-1 at the very least, and know your state's laws when it comes to helping someone in a vehicle.

He says your actions could help save a life, and prevent another tragedy.

As for these incidents involving children in hot vehicles, Collins explained, "Any time an incident involves children it's very difficult. It's difficult for not only the families involved, but the responders and bystanders that might be there simply because there's that innocence with children."

For more information on preventing vehicular heatstroke-related deaths, and more, visit here.