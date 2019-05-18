Teen Graduates from HIgh School and Harvard

A Kansas teen will attend - not one - but two graduations within the same month.

Braxton Moral is getting all set with his cap and gown for his high school graduation.

But that won't be the only graduation Braxton will attend this month.

You see, while he was working on getting his high school diploma, Braxton was also taking online classes at Harvard.

He says he was getting a little bored at school and was looking for a way to challenge himself.

He's been taking online classes at Harvard since he was 11 years old.

So, yesterday he received his high school diploma, now it's off to Cambridge, Massachusetts to get his degree in government from Harvard on May 30th.

Braxton says it's not that he's that smart, he's just had a lot of encouragement from his family.

And although he’s not sure where, braxton says he is seeking to go to law school.

Braxton is the first student to successfully pursue a high school diploma and a degree from Harvard at the same time.

