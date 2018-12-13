Teen accused in deadly shooting at elementary school in 2016 pleads guilty

A South Carolina teen accused in the deadly September shooting at an elementary school pleaded guilty Wednesday to all five counts against him.

16-year-old Jesse Osborne appeared in front of a judge on Wednesday where he waived his right to a trial.

Prosecutors say in 2016 the teen fatally shot his father in the head three times in their home.

Police say Osborne, who was 14 at the time, traveled to Townville Elementary where he shot three students and a teacher using a .40 Caliber handgun.

One student died three days later.

Osborne faces 30 years to life in prison and will be sentenced at a later date.