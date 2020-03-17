Teen airlifted for treatment after single-vehicle crash in Hancock County

A 15-year-old boy was airlifted for treatment after a single-vehicle crash in Hancock County that injured several teens.

It happened Monday at approximately 6:46 p.m.

Officials with the Illinois State Police say a 2010 Gold KIA Forte was heading westbound on E 2800th North Road just west of N 23000 East Road in Dallas City when it lost control and swerved to the south side of the road.

The car hit the embankment and overturned, landing on the driver's side.

The driver, a 17-year-old girl, and the front passenger, another teen, were unharmed.

The back-seat passengers sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment. One of those passengers, a 15-year-old boy, was airlifted due to his injuries.

Officials say the driver failed to reduce speed to avoid crashing. They say charges are pending.