Teen arrested in murder of pregnant 17-year-old in Indiana

Police have arrested a 16-year-old high school football player in connection with the murder of a pregnant classmate.

St. Joseph County Police in Indiana say 17-year-old Breana Rouhselang's body was in a dumpster about a block from her home.

Her body was discovered Sunday shortly after police found evidence of a violent crime at her home.

Family members say Rouhselang was six months pregnant.

She was a cheerleader and softball player at Mishawaka High School where the suspect also attended.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutors Office charged Aaron Trejo with one count of murder and one count of feticide, a level 3 felony.

Investigators say they got permission from Trejo's parents to interview him.

"At the end of this interview, the decision for a preliminary charge of murder was made and he was ultimately transported to the St Joe County Jail," Asst. Commander Metro Homicide Lt. Alex Arendt said.

"Any senseless death is very upsetting, but when you're talking about young people it is more so," St. Joseph County Deputy Prosecutor Chris Fronk said.

Trejo will be arraigned Tuesday.

The school will have additional counselors on site Tuesday to help students and staff cope with the loss.