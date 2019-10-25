Teen dies after being ambushed, shot at Texas gas station

A teenager was ambushed and fatally shot at a gas station in Texas on Thursday night.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that the 18-year-old male was pumping gas when unknown suspects in a dark-colored pickup truck pulled up and opened fire.

Police said several men were inside the vehicle.

The victim, who has not been identified, was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

It’s unclear if police have any leads on the suspects.

Copyright 2019 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.