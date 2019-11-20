Teen driver cited, 12-year-old injured after being hit by car near Bettendorf Middle School

A 12-year-old girl was taken to the hospital on Friday after being hit by a vehicle in Bettendorf.

Police say it happened Friday afternoon when the Bettendorf Middle School student tried to cross Spruce Hills Drive from the school property towards Culvers.

While the student was crossing she decided to run back the direction she came from according to police. She was then hit by a 15-year-old driver in a Honda Civic.

According to witnesses, the accident was unavoidable due to the pedestrian's actions.

The 12-year-old was taken to the hospital due to their injuries that are not life-threatening.

The 15-year-old was cited for violation of a minor's school restricted license.