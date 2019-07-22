Teen injured after early morning shooting in Waterloo

Waterloo police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning.

Around 2:20 a.m., police said they were called to the 600 block of Lakeside Street for a shots fired report.

Authorities said when they arrived, several people ran from the area.

Two shell casings were found near the scene, police told TV6's sister station, KCRG-TV9.

Police then met a 17-year-old who had a minor gunshot wound to the hand. He told police he did not know who shot him.

