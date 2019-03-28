Teen reported missing in Savanna, Illinois, may be in need of insulin

Have you seen this teenager? She's reported missing out of Carroll County, Illinois.

16-year-old Paige Airyana Dick was last seen at her resident at North 5th Street in Savanna and has not been seen or heard from since.

She is described as a white female, 5'6" and approximately 120 pounds. She has long blonde hair with purple highlights and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing galaxy designed maroon hoodie, jeans, black canvas converse shoes.

She is diabetic and takes two different insulins and a daily medication that she may be out of.

She may have her gray Under Armour bag with large emblem and white drawstrings.

If you've seen her, please call Savanna detectives at 815-273-2246.

