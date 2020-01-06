Teen sentenced to 7 years after armed carjacking in Rock Island

An 18-year-old charged in an armed carjacking that started in Rock Island and ended in Davenport in June has been sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty.

Antonio Harper pleaded guilty to Vehicular Hijacking, which is a class 1 felony, on January 2 as part of a plea deal.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison with credit for time served, with two years mandatory supervised release.

Harper pleaded guilty to charges related to the same incident in Scott County in September, including 2nd Degree Theft and Eluding.

He has not been sentenced for those charges yet, but according to court documents, the state planned on recommending supervised probation at that time.